Conor McGregor Points To Conor Jr. As Motivation To Beat Mayweather

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life, and Aug. 26 boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor didn’t know how he would react to preparing for a fight with his newborn son now in his life.

Just weeks away from the fight, however, McGregor revealed that his son has only given him more ‘motivation’ in training camp:

“He’s been a great motivation this camp,” McGregor said yesterday (Fri., Aug. 11, 2017) at his open media workout live from inside the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. “I’m in awe of my little boy. I’m in awe of him. Comparing images the other day, and he looks exactly like me. I’m very happy about that.”

McGregor last competed at UFC 205 in New York City last November where he brutally knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC lightweight champion. The win also made McGregor the first fighter in promotional history to hold two titles at one time. After the bout, however, the Irishman revealed the news regarding the birth of his son, and announced that he would be taking some time away from the sport.

Now that he’s back in the midst of things, the “Notorious” one admits that he’s looking forward to sharing his accomplishments and his journey with his son in the future:

“That’s one of the things I look forward to the most,” McGregor said of reliving his fighting career when he shares with Conor Jr. “To show him back my whole career, this crazy journey I’ve been on. And to show him all the hard work and sacrifice that I’ve put into this. He will come up surrounded by many luxuries, but he will always know that it’s hard work that achieves this. In order to achieve great things in this life you must work hard, and that’s the message I will give my son.”

How do you expect McGregor’s fight with the undefeated Mayweather to play out on Aug. 26?