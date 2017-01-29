Conor McGregor Explains Why He’s Not Returning To UFC Next

Hoping to see Conor McGregor back in the UFC soon? Dream on…

Since winning his second UFC title last November, Irish star Conor McGregor has started branching out. Arguably the biggest star in MMA history, ‘The Notorious’ has started thumbing pies left and right. After winning the UFC lightweight title, to add to the featherweight strap he’d claimed from Jose Aldo, McGregor announced a break from fighting. Almost right away the talk turned to a long-rumoured, but never credible boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. The modern pugilistic great entertained the idea, claiming he’d only come out of retirement to fight McGregor.

Once the social media war began, media and fans were more than sceptical about this rivalry. Then, out of the blue, UFC president Dana White gave the bout a realistic flavor. Offering both men $25 million to fight, White had given the bout a jolt of authenticity. Although Mayweather belittled the purse bid, McGregor’s acquisition of a boxing license in California. Given the already rampant fascination about boxing vs. MMA, McGregor vs. Mayweather is being talked about a whole lot. If yesterday’s pay-per-view interview with Ariel Helwani is anything to go by, ‘The Notorious’ isn’t coming back to the UFC any time soon:

McGregor’s Bombshell

Discussing his immediate plans during a sit down with Helwani, McGregor said it won’t be a return to the UFC that’s top of his priorities:

“That fight is more than just being explored. That fight has been in the works awhile now. Look, there’s a lot of steps to get through to get the fight going, but it’s the fight to make. It’s the fight the people want. It’s the fight I want. I know I’m confident going in there. “I’ve got the reach. I’ve got youth. I’ve got the confidence. I’ve got the unpredictable style. You can’t prepare for a style like me. A guy said to me, why conquer one world when you can conquer two? So I’m going to go conquer two worlds. One-hundred percent,” McGregor said. “I believe the next time I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes wearing 10-ounce or eight-ounce gloves. I believe so.”

Motivation

Further discussing the point, McGregor believes with the ALi Act, he’ll be able to box Floyd Mayweather without ramifications from the UFC. The Irish striker also says he is motivated by his doubters regarding this pairing:

“The sound of laughter and the sound of doubt motivates me. So I’m enjoying that. I seek that. I don’t feel that going to fight any of these other UFC bums right now. They need to rise up. Right now, they’re down there. I’ve got this situation where people are truly doubting me, like they doubted me at the very, very beginning, and that’s motivating for me. That’s what’s going to drive me to the gym when I need to go to the gym, and to put in that work to get that win. So that’s where we’re at right now.” “With the Ali Act, I believe I can,” McGregor said. “Especially now that there’s offers on the table. But I think it’s smoother if we’re all involved. I think we’re all about good business. I’ve done great business with the UFC, with Dana (White), with everyone. I think it’s smoother if everyone just gets together and we get it involved. But again, everyone’s got to know their place.”

Mayweather, Not Ferguson or Khabib