Conor McGregor Confirms Focus Is On Fighting In 2018

Conor McGregor hasn’t stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon since winning the promotion’s lightweight title with an emphatic knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez at November 2016’s UFC 205. Instead, he landed a lucrative boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, which took place this past August, and his fighting future has been up in the air ever since.

UFC President Dana White has even said that the Irishman may never fight again. And although he appears to continue to get himself into troublesome situations outside of combat sports, McGregor recently confirmed that his focus is on returning to fighting in 2018, but it may not take place in the Octagon:

“My focus is getting back into the right ring or Octagon. 2017 was historic. I have transcended both the sport of MMA and boxing,” McGregor told his sponsor Betsafe (via The Mac Life). “At this stage of my career, as it has been for the majority of my UFC career, potential opponents must lobby for fights with me. We could see Conor McGregor anywhere. I run the fight game, the fashion game, the whiskey game, or whatever the next business endeavor might be.” “I have every intention of fighting in 2018 if my compensation and business development endeavors accurately reflect my influence on combat sports.”

It’d be a bit difficult to see the UFC allowing McGregor box again despite the financial gains his fight with Mayweather brought the promotion, but nothing McGregor does should be surprising these days.

If he were to return to the Octagon, it was expected that he’d take on interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson, but “El Cucuy” recently underwent elbow surgery.

What do you expect the “Notorious” one’s next move to be?