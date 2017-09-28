Cody Garbrandt’s Coach Teases Fight With UFC Champion After UFC 217

Cody Garbrandt is set to defend his UFC bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 217 on November 4th in Madison Square Garden in New York City. By looking at the card, there are several titles featured. However, it means that stability for multiple divisions could be at stake as well.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has already gone on record by teasing the possibility of moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Daniel Cormier should he beat Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. Now, Garbrandt’s coach has teased that he may be the next champion to move to a different weight division.

Justin Buchholz, the head coach of Team Alpha Male, recently appeared the Five Rounds podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) and stated that a win over Dillashaw could lead to Garbrandt dropping down to flyweight to challenge pound-for-pound kingpin Demetrious Johnson.