Cody Garbrandt Plans On Chopping Off ‘Snake’ TJ Dillashaw’s Head

During five rounds of entertaining action at UFC 207, Cody Garbrandt did what nobody had done before. ‘No Love’ became the first man to ever beat Dominick Cruz at his own game. Earlier in Cruz’s career he’d lost by first round submission to Urijah Faber, but never had he been dominated like this. Earning a one-sided decision win, the newly minted champion has been very vocal about a potential rematch. Until yesterday, a second dance with Cruz was still possible for Garbrandt’s first defense. Then came the news of ‘No Love’ coaching The Ultimate Fighter 25 opposite TJ Dillashaw.

Featuring an ‘all-star’ cast of former TUF contestants and UFC veterans, the popular show will now have a tense rivalry too. As a former Team Alpha Male fighter, ex-champ ‘The Viper’ has a lot of history with Garbrandt. Since leaving TAM to join Elevation in Colorado, a rift between Dillashaw and his former team has developed. ‘The California Kid’ had a well publicized feud with TJ, and now it seems that beef has passed on to the next generation.

No Love For ‘Snakes’

Taking to his Instagram account, Cody Garbrandt fired the first of likely many shots at TJ Dillashaw. Here’s what ‘No Love’ had to say, in the form of a well drawn troll of his ex-stablemate:

Other Fights For Garbrandt

Discussing two other options for further down the line, ‘No Love’ has recently mentioned Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo. The current bantamweight champion had been involved in a scuffle with ‘The Notorious’ during the Irishman’s stint as TUF coach. Now the Team Alpha Male striker has UFC gold, he’s laying out a few plans as per TMZ: