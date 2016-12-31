Cody Garbrandt: Let’s Give Cruz An Immediate Rematch

Undefeated bantamweight knockout artist Cody “No Love” Garbrandt completed his rise to the top last night (Dec. 30, 2016), dominating Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Nevada to become the undisputed 135-pound division.

With the belt now strapped around his waist, Garbrandt has options awaiting him in his next fight. A rematch with Cruz is a possibility, as is a possible showdown with ex-champion TJ Dillashaw, who put on a terrific performance last night as well by defeating John Lineker. Whatever happens next, however, Garbrandt says that he ‘calls the shots’:

“You know what, I had so much fun in there, Dom’s been arguably the best bantamweght in the world, let’s run that s*** back again,” Garbrandt told MMAFighting.com. “Let’s give him an immediate rematch and he can go on to the next chapter of his career. I’d like to give Dominick Cruz a rematch. Ultimately, it’s up to the UFC, but I’m the champion. I’m the baddeset dude in the division, so ultimately, I call the shots.”

“No Love,” a staple of the Sacramento-based Team Alpha Male, was just another member of Urijah Faber’s team to take on Cruz, and he attributes much of his success to “The California Kid”:

“Urijah (Faber) was a huge part of me being a world champion,” said Garbrandt. “He believed in me the way I believed in myself. It gave me more motivation and more determination to make it.” “He made me cry,” said Garbrandt. “We cried together. It was happy tears. We shared that moment. It’s been great to be part of the team. I remember coming out there, 1-0, a year off from injuries, from brain trauma, and I said, `I’m not losing any more time in my life and my passion. I’m going to challenge myself against the best team in the world.’ I showed up in Sacramento. Urijah and Team Alpha Male put me through the gauntlet. I remember Urijah asked me what I wanted to do. I said I wanted to fight in the UFC. He said, `Get to 5-0 and I’ll get you there.’ Now I’m 11-0 and world champion.”

Now atop the 135-pound division, who should Garbrandt take on next?