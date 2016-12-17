Chael Sonnen Leaks Info On Joe Rogan’s New Commentary Partner

The UFC’s commentating team of Joe Rogan and Mike Goldberg has worked solidly over the years. Perhaps not always for the right reasons, but the duo have led the UFC’s calling desk through the transition to mainstream sport. Although he has countless blooper reels, Goldberg’s trademark catch phrases give the commentary booth a familiar feel. Along with color commentator Joe Rogan, their mix of humour and technical calling works well. According to many reports over recent weeks, the new UFC owners don’t see it that way.

While praising Rogan, UFC president Dana White recently said he was working on a dream team, but it doesn’t include Goldberg. With these comments in mind, speculation has grown in recent days as to who will replace Goldberg. Ranging from Mario Lopez to Miesha Tate, it’s all been guess-work to this point. Known for releasing information before it’s made public, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen just dropped a massive bomb.

Sonnen Leaking News

During a recent episode of the ‘You’re Welcome’ podcast, three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen claimed Jim Rome has been offered a UFC commentary job. As quoted by BloodyElbow.com:

“Is Jim Rome going to join Joe Rogan? Is he going to take that offer? Did I just say something that is not public information? Let’s move on…”

Yes, Sonnen has been known to talk a whole lot in the past, but he does have his moments of honesty too. When appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this year, he revealed that Jon Jones had failed the USADA test for estrogen blockers. That turned out to be 100% true. So, how about Jim Rome and Joe Rogan? The CBS Sports radio show host is yet to comment on the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as further news or info becomes available.