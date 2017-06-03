Betting Odds For UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Showcases Close Call

UFC 212 is here, and it goes down tonight (June 3rd) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Three bouts will take place on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while four bouts will take place on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts will take place on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout between current two-time champion José Aldo and current interim champion Max Holloway will serve as the main event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt in a middleweight bout, Paulo Henrique Costa vs. Oluwale Bamgbose in a middleweight bout and Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Aldo is a -145 favorite over Holloway, who is a +125 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kowalkiewicz being a +270 underdog against Gadelha, who is a -330 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship: Jose Aldo (-145) vs. Max Holloway (+125)

Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha (-330) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+270)

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort (-160) vs. Nate Marquardt (+140)

Middleweight: Paulo Henrique Costa (-275) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (+235)

Welterweight: Erick Silva (+125) vs. Yancy Medeiros (-145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao (+140) vs. Marlon Moraes (-160)

Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Junior (-235) vs. Eric Spicely (+195)

Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo (+150) vs. Matthew Lopez (-170)

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara (-330) vs. Brian Kelleher (+270)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Viviane Pereira (-155) vs. Jamie Moyle (+135)

Welterweight: Luan Chagas (-255) vs. Jim Wallhead (+215)

Flyweight: Marco Beltran (+120) vs. Deiveson Alcantara (-140)