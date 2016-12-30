UFC 207 Betting Odds: Nunes vs. Rousey Showcases Close Call

UFC 207 is here, and it goes down tonight (December 30th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET with one bout while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on PPV with five bouts.

The event will be headlined by UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey. A UFC bantamweight championship bout between current champion Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt will co-headline the event. Rounding out the main card is T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker in a bantamweight bout, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout and Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Rousey is a -140 favorite over Nunes, who is a +120 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Garbrandt being a +180 underdog against Cruz, who is a -220 favorite.

Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET):

Champ Amanda Nunes (+120) vs. Ronda Rousey (-140) – for women’s bantamweight title

Champ Dominick Cruz (-220) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+180) – for bantamweight title

Bantamweight bout: T.J. Dillashaw (-250) vs. John Lineker (+210)

Welterweight bout: Dong Hyun Kim (-145) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (+125)

Flyweight bout: Ray Borg (-140) vs. Louis Smolka (+120)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET):

Welterweight bout: Johny Hendricks (+105) vs. Neil Magny (-125)

Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior (-140) vs. Marvin Vettori (+120)

Welterweight bout: Alex Garcia (-175) vs. Mike Pyle (+155)

Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch (-175)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET):

Welterweight bout: Tim Means (-115) vs. Alex Oliveira (-105)