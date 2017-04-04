Bellator 175 Draws Second Best Numbers Of The Year

Bellator 175, which took place last Friday night (March 31, 2017) from Chicago, Illinois, was headlined by a rematch between former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal.

Lawal ended up winning a decision in the rematch and it turned out to be one of the most successful events for Bellator this year, as it drew 909,000 viewers, while peaking at more than 1.3 million viewers, per a report from MMAFighting.com. These numbers marked the promotion’s second best of the year.

These numbers also marked quite an increase from the last event Jackson headlined, which was Bellator 157 last June. Taking on Satoshi Ishii, “Rampage” scored a split decision victory. The event drew 601,000 viewers and peaked at 914,000.

The only event this year that brought in better ratings than Bellator 175 was Bellator 170, which took place this past January and was headlined by a bout between former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

His rematch with Lawal marked the last fight on Jackson’s contract with Bellator. It’s currently unclear what the future holds for the 38-year-old.