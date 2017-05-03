Anthony Pettis Makes Lightweight Return At UFC 213

After a failed experiment at 145 pounds, former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis will make his lightweight return.

Pettis once ruled as the UFC’s king of 155 pounds before being thwarted by Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185 to end his title reign. ‘Showtime’ would lose his next two bouts via decision, before making the cut down to 145 pounds and defeating Charles Oliveira.

He was then paired up with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 206 for the interim featherweight title. Pettis missed weight for the contest, however, and was ineligible to win the title had he emerged victorious. That proved to be irrelevant as Holloway won the bout via third round TKO.

Now Pettis has decided to go back to his former championship weight, and according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, he has signed on to fight UFC veteran Jim Miller at UFC 213:

Confirmed Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller is a done deal for UFC 213 on July 8 — a bout Pettis mentioned a couple weeks ago on Five Rounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 3, 2017

Miller currently had this three-fight win streak snapped after being defeated by Dustin Poirier via majority decision at UFC 208 this past February. The 33-year-old will now get the opportunity to resume his winning ways when he welcomes Pettis back to 155 pounds.

UFC 213 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8, 2017. It will feature a bantamweight title defense between champion Cody Garbrandt and No. 1-ranked TJ Dillashaw. Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler and former division champ Donald Cerrone.

Do you think Pettis will be successful in his return to lightweight? Or does Miller have his number?