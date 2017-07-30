Alexander Gustafsson Tells Jon Jones To Stop Calling Out Retired Fighters

Legal and personal issues have kept him out of the Octagon for the majority of the past two years, but Jon Jones finally made his return to action in the main event of last night’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and it was a triumphant return to say the least.

Taking on bitter rival Daniel Cormier in a highly anticipated and long awaited rematch, Jones actually ate some big shots over the course of the first two rounds, but he eventually closed the show in the third, landing a brutal head kick and finishing “DC” with a flurry of follow-up strikes.

With the belt now once again strapped around his waist, Jones seems to have options awaiting him. One option could be a super fight with former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, which Jones called for in his post-fight interview last night, but another rematch at light heavyweight could be a possibility as well.

In fact, No. 1-ranked Alexander Gustafsson called out Jones on Twitter last night after the event:

@JonnyBones congrats Champ. Stop asking for retired fighters, I’ve been waiting to put my hands on you and so have all the fans. — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 30, 2017

Jones and Gustafsson first met at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013 in a bout that turned out to be a five round instant classic. Many still feel as if “The Mauler” did enough to score a victory that night, and it’s a certainly a story that needs closure.

Would you like to see Jones and Gustafsson run it back?