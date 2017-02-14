Report: Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Reach Bout Agreement For Boxing Superfight

After almost an entire year of hype, ‘The Notorious’ vs. ‘Money’ could actually be extremely close to happening.

A report surfaced from UK news outlet The Sun revealing that McGregor and his associates have agreed upon the terms of the deal and now all that remains is to officially sign the contract with a third-party issue (being the UFC) the last hold-up to making the long-proposed super fight happen.

The dollar amount has apparently been set and agreed upon:

“Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. “The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. “The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Adding fuel to what is certainly to become a fire, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto also reported Mayweather had informed his network colleague Stephen A. Smith that the fight was “very, very close” to being signed. Okamoto also confirmed with there were real discussions ongoing with the NSAC:

Breaking: NSAC chairman Marnell confirms there have been "real discussions" with "the real players involved" on McGregor vs. Mayweather. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2017

The two sides have gone back-and-forth in the media over the past couple months, with Mayweather initially offering McGregor a paltry $15 million before Dana White offered them both $25 million plus pay-per-view (PPV) points to throw down in what could most certainly be the biggest combat sports bout of all-time.

McGregor recently made headlines by canceling an event in his hometown of Dublin, instead flying to Las Vegas to clear up his business with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his now-infamous UFC 202 bottle-throwing incident with arch rival Nate Diaz and his ‘Skrap Pack.’

He’ll film an anti-bullying video as part of his consequences, and while in Vegas, his team will reportedly continue working towards getting the super fight with Mayweather worked out.

Will this onetime far-off possibility become reality in Las Vegas soon?