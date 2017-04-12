Nate Diaz Has Punishment Reduced For UFC 202 McGregor Melee

Just like his rival Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz just received some good news regarding his bottle-throwing press conference scene prior to their rematch at UFC 202.

In an outcome similar to McGregor’s re-hearing, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) announced that Diaz would have both his fine and his suspension for the incident reduced to $15,000 and 15 hours of community service.

Diaz was initially dealt a $50,000 fine and 50 hours of community service. He paid the fine and is technically eligible to return to fighting, having until the end of the year to complete his community service. Yet the only bout Diaz has repeatedly stated he’d come back for is a lucrative third match-up with McGregor. With ‘The Notorious’ embroiled in complicated negotiations for his potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, that doesn’t appear to be a clear possibility for the immediate future.

According to MMAJunkie.com, Diaz has not officially signed the reduced punishment agreement, but his attorney Sam Awad stated they would contact NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennet and sign the deal.

With this outcome an expected one after McGregor had his punishment greatly reduced, MMA fans can only wonder if and when the super-popular Diaz will return to the octagon.

But hey, at least one top contender wants to fight.