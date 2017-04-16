Michael Bisping Trolls ‘Alligator A**holes’ After Jacare Loss

Last night’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri featured a bevy of impressive finishes, including a huge middleweight shakeup when Robert Whittaker finished heavily favored Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza with a jaw-dropping stoppage in the second round.

The morning after the fight, current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who is currently awaiting the announcement of a date for his upcoming bout against Georges St-Pierre, posted the following on his official Instagram account to all those who suggested he was running from their alligator-named favorite fighter:

Now will please shut the hell up and stay off my instagram page. A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

While it’s a harsh bit of trolling from “The Count,” it’s not a surprising one considering the outspoken style he’s always implemented to promote his fights, a style that he has ramped up to a more prominent and publicized level ever since he knocked out Luke Rockhold to steal the belt on short notice at last year’s UFC 199.

The second clearest legitimate contender to his throne has now been knocked out of direct contention as it stands, although a new one in Whittaker, whom was ironically once scheduled to fight Bisping himself, may have arisen to join consensus No. 1 Yoel Romero.

Either way, there are some wholly interesting and potentially very dangerous challenges on the horizon for Bisping, but he’s going to have to find out when he’s fighting St-Pierre first. The awaited but controversial fight will come on the heels of “The Count’s” first title defense against then No. 14-ranked and now-retired Dan Henderson, whom he looked to face to gain revenge for his infamous knockout loss at UFC 100 and beat by narrow decision at UFC 204.

So no matter which way you break it down, the champion will have his army of doubters who believe he should stop being so choosy and just fight one of the deserving legit contenders, something he’s promised to do soon after beating GSP.

Welcome to the 185-pound landscape in 2017, fight fans.