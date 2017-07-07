McGregor vs. Mayweather Full World Tour Dates Revealed

In anticipation for the biggest combat sports event of the year -and many would argue of all-time – when Floyd Mayweather meets Conor McGregor in a boxing ring on August 26 from Las Vegas, the UFC and SHOWTIME Sports have unveiled a four-city, three-country world tour beginning next week.

The whirlwind media event will begin next Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. From there, the world tour heads to Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts the following day on July 12. It will then move on to the third leg from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 13 before finishing up at the SSE Arena from London, England on Friday, July 14.

Word arrived that tickets to the media events are free for the Los Angeles and Brooklyn events on AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com, respectively, with no information being available in that regard for the Toronto and London events.

Here is the full itemized promotional schedule for the McGregor vs. Mayweather world tour courtesy of MMA Fighting:

First Stop: Tuesday, July 11, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Time: Pre-show at 4:30 p.m. ET; 5:30 p.m. ET press conference

*Free tickets to the Los Angeles event if fans go to AXS.com on July 7 at Noon PT. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

Second Stop: Toronto’s Sony Centre of the Performing Arts on Wednesday, July 12

Time: 6 p.m. ET for press conference

Third Stop: Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 13.

Time: 6 p.m. ET for pre-show; 7 p.m. ET for press conference.

*Free tickets to the Brooklyn event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, July 8 at noon if they are still available). Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

Final Stop: London’s SSE Arena on Friday, July 14.

Time: 1 p.m. ET for pre-show; 2 p.m. ET for press conference