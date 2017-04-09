Chris Weidman Will Appeal Controversial Loss To Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi picked up a second-round TKO win over Chris Weidman in the co-main event of last night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, but it wasn’t an extremely large amount of controversy.

The fight was stopped in the second after Mousasi hit Weidman with a knee that referee Dan Miragliotta dubbed illegal, giving Weidman five minutes to potentially recover. But when the strike was reviewed on cageside video by the fledgling New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC), it was deemed legal and the fight was then called off as a win for Mousasi.

“The Dreamcatcher” may have finished Weidman after the big knee, but the outcome remained uncertain at that time nonetheless, and a referee giving a fighter time to recover shouldn’t lead to a clear win from the opponent without any resolution.

After the bout, Weidman spoke up to FOX Sports to voice his frustration at the head-scratching result:

The former champion, who is currently on the worst streak of his MMA career with three straight losses (albeit to top 5-ranked competition) said he wants a rematch with Mousasi and will also appeal the ruling: