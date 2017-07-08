Breaking: Amanda Nunes Hospitalized, UFC 213 Main Event In Trouble

Tonight’s women’s bantamweight title fight in the main event of UFC 213 from Las Vegas may have been just too good to be true.

Unfortunately, that’s been the case for some high-profile fights in the UFC this year, with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson being the most notorious high–profile bout called off due to illness associated with weight cutting, and now the hyped rematch between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko could unfortunately be added to the list.

The anticipated rematch, which pit powerful champion Nunes versus the top-ranked ‘Bullet’, is reportedly in jeopardy after Nunes, who has reportedly been feeling ill this week, was hospitalized according to a tweet from Ariel Helwani:

Amanda Nunes has been feeling ill this week. She's currently in the hospital. Tonight's main event is in jeopardy. No official word yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

Apparently the growing feeling was that Nunes wouldn’t be able to make it to the bout, although that was not yet confirmed by the athlete nor the UFC:

Growing sentiment is it will be hard to pull off, but her team and UFC aren’t confirming anything at this time. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

Helwani then affirmed that the interim middleweight title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker would serve as the main event if Nunes vs. Shevchenko was pulled, with an offical update coming soon:

Romero-Whittaker would serve as the main event. Should hear an official word shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

If the fight is indeed forced off the International Fight Week-capping card, the pay-per-view (PPV) would no doubt take a huge hit after the awaited throwdown between Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone was pulled off the card when “Cowboy” got a serious infection.

Nunes made the bantamweight title limit of 135 pounds seemingly without any clear problems yesterday, but she’s apparently been sick and is now ill enough to be in the hospital hours before the fight is set to take place.

Not good fight fans. Stay tuned for any updates on this tenuous scene as they arrive.