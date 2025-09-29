Zuffa Boxing Signs Exclusive Paramount Deal in Multi-Year Agreement

Zuffa Boxing has secured a long-term media rights agreement with Paramount that will make Paramount+ the exclusive home for the boxing promotion throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America beginning in January 2026.

Zuffa Boxing and Paramount Deal Structure and Timeline

The partnership launches with 12 boxing cards scheduled for 2026, with plans to expand that number in subsequent years. Front Office Sports reports the agreement spans five years. Events will stream on Paramount+ with select bouts potentially simulcast on CBS and other Paramount platforms.

The announcement follows Paramount’s major UFC deal signed in August, a seven-year agreement worth $7.7 billion that begins in 2026. This creates what executives call synergy between the two combat sports properties under one media umbrella.

Leadership and Formation

Zuffa Boxing represents a collaboration between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi entertainment conglomerate Sela. UFC President Dana White leads the venture alongside Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation. WWE President Nick Khan and Sela CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy round out the leadership team.

White expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating he aims to deliver “competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport”. Alalshikh emphasized the partnership will “redefine the way viewers consume boxing” and provide broader access to elite fighters.

Market Context and Industry Impact

The deal marks Paramount’s return to boxing after shuttering Showtime Sports at the end of 2023. Showtime had broadcast boxing for 37 years before Paramount Global eliminated the sports division as part of a company-wide restructuring. The closure left a significant void in boxing’s television landscape, particularly after HBO exited the sport in 2018.

Zuffa Boxing made its debut in September with the Terence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event drew over 41 million viewers worldwide on Netflix and attracted more than 70,000 fans to the venue.

Strategic Vision

White plans to model Zuffa Boxing after the former USA Network series “Tuesday Night Fights,” which aired from 1982 to 1998. The promotion will focus on matching rising prospects in competitive fights designed to build new stars. White expects to streamline boxing from its current 17 weight divisions and move away from the four-belt championship system operated by major sanctioning bodies.

Cindy Holland, Paramount’s Chair of Direct-to-Consumer, described the partnership as advancing “core priorities” including premium sports delivery and year-round marquee live events. The deal positions Paramount+ subscribers to access both UFC and boxing content through a single platform at $12.99 monthly for ad-free service.

Financial terms for the Zuffa Boxing agreement were not disclosed, though Paramount will pay an average of $1.1 billion annually for UFC rights compared to ESPN’s previous $500 million yearly investment. The boxing deal represents another significant content acquisition as Paramount