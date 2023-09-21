Attempting to right the wrongs from a catastrophic April night in London, veteran British heavyweight puncher, Joe Joyce looks to avenge his sole professional career loss, as he draws Chinese vintage, Zhilei Zhang for the second bout on the trot – with the pair rematching for interim WBO heavyweight gold this weekend in the capital.

Suffering his first professional loss in 16 fights earlier this year, Joyce, 38, dropped a huge upset loss to veteran Chinese boxer, Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in the English capital, not only seeing his undefeated fall, but also suffering a devastating sixth round TKO loss.

An Olympic silver medal winner back in 2008, 40-year-old Chinese heavyweight veteran, Zhang struck interim WBO heavyweight gold with his stunning upset knockout win over Joyce, rebounding to the winner’s enclosure himself after a prior unanimous decision loss to the highly-touted, Filip Hrgovic in August of last year.

Start Time

Currently, the broadcast for Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET with preliminary card action, before the event’s main card begins to take action at 10 p.m. ET from the OVO Arena in London, England.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 Betting Odds

Closing as a sizeable betting underdog to defeat Joyce back in April of this year, interim WBO heavyweight champion, Zhang has switched the tables this time around, with Betway offering the Chinese champion as a surprising -137 betting favorite to turn in a second consecutive victory over the Brit.

As far as Joyce is concerned, the 2016 Olympian is a current betting underdog as high as +110 to win the interim WBO heavyweight championship and avenge his loss to Zhang.

Landing a sixth round knockout win over Joyce back in April in the capital, Zhang is also available as a prop bet to repeat history and defeat the challenger via TKO, KO, or disqualification, with odds of -150 available for the incumbent.

For Joyce, the heavyweight striker, who has landed 14 knockout wins in a total 15 career triumphs, is available as an underdog to himself land a TKO, KO, or disqualification win over Zhang in their rematch this weekend – as high as +300.

Tickets

Ticketing information for Zhilei Zhang’s title fight rematch with Joe Joyce is available here, as avid fans look to snap up last-minute tickets to the OVO Arena rematch.

Channel Information

Fans attempting to watch the interim WBO heavyweight title rematch between Zhang and Joyce can do so in the United Kingdom via TNT Sports, whilst American fans can watch the action via ESPN+

Zhang vs. Joyce 2 Full Fight Card

Main Card (TNT Sports & ESPN+)

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce * interim WBO heavyweight championship

Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva

Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner

Sam Noakes vs. Carlos Perez

Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia

Ezra Taylor vs. Joel McIntyre

Royston Barney-Smith vs. TBA

Moses Itauma vs. Amine Boucetta

Tommy Fletcher vs. Alberto Tapia

Aloys Youmbi vs. Erik Nazaryan

Sean Noakes vs. Lukasz Barabasz