Zhang Weili eyes UFC title superfight with Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I think it would be a great fight’

Recently minted undisputed UFC strawweight titleholder, Zhang Weili has suggested a move to flyweight division in search of a second Octagon championship – in the form of a superfight against fellow champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Co-headlining UFC 281 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, Hebei native, Weili became just the second third-time strawweight champion in Octagon antiquity, defeating Carla Esparza with an eventual second round rear-naked choke victory submission triumph.

As for Shevchenko, the Krygzstan native defeated contender Taila Santos in a close and debated split decision triumph at UFC 275 back in June in Singapore. The victory marked Shevchenko’s seventh successful title defense at the flyweight limit since her 2018 ascension to the throne.

Linked with a potential return to the bantamweight limit herself in the form of a trilogy bout against two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes, many have called for Shevchenko to headline January’s UFC 283 card in Brazil against the Bahia native, however, an official headlining bout for the promotion’s return to the Jeunesse Arena has yet to be determined.

Zhang Weili weighs up Valentina Shevchenko superfight in the future

Welcoming a flyweight division excursion in the form of a title showdown against Shevchenko, Weili claimed that matchup between the two would make for a “great fight”.

“I think it would be a great fight,” Zhang Weili told China Daily. “It’s one I’ve considered before. She (Valentina Shevchenko) is a very versatile fighter with a complete package. I hope it can be arranged whenever UFC sees fit.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

The current #3 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter, Weili earned her title fight with Esparza off the back of a stunning rematch win over former titleholder, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, stopping the Pole with a spectacular second round spinning back fist knockout on the main card of Shevchenko’s win over Santos.