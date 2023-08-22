Successfully defending her undisputed strawweight championship over the course of last weekend in the co-main event of UFC 292, Chinese favorite, Zhang Weili has welcomed the possibility of a showdown against unbeaten grappler, Tatiana Suarez next.

Co-headlining last Saturday’s pay-per-view return to the TD Garden, Hebei native, Weili turned in her first successful title defense of her second strawweight title reign, knocking back Brazilian contender, Amanda Lemos over the course of five rounds in a relatively dominant unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) win over the surging Belem native.

Moving to 24-3 as a professional, Weili, who has struck undisputed strawweight gold for the second time back in November of last year, laid waste to inaugural division champion, Carla Esparza with a stunning second round rear-naked choke win.

Zhang Weili welcomes title defense against Tatiana Suarez next

And with a host of strawweight talent laying in the wings awaiting a title fight with Weili, the Chinese all-rounder has welcomed the prospect of sharing the Octagon with undefeated Ultimate Fighter winner, Suarez next.

“She’s good,” Zhang Weili told assembled media of Tatiana Suarez following UFC 292. “She’s undefeated. She’s a very good fighter. I think she can be a potentially challenger next.”

“I started my training camp this time since March, so I left my home for a couple months – such a long time,” Zhang Weili explained. “The only thing in my mind right now is just returning to home together with my family.”

Improving her undefeated record to 10-0 this year following her return from an over three year layoff, Californian grappling ace, Suarez returned with a guillotine choke win over Montana De La Rosa back in February, before submitting former champions and common-foe, Jessica Andrade with the same choke at UFC Nashville just earlier this month.

