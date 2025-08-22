“Humble” Zhang Mingyang Can’t Wait to Knock Out Johnny Walker in His Hometown

Zhang Mingyang is coming for another highlight-reel knockout.

After scoring three-straight first-round finishes inside the Octagon, the ‘Mountain Lion’ looks to land the biggest win of his career this Saturday at UFC Shanghai. Competing in his own backyard, Zhang will square off with Brazilian bruiser Johnny Walker in a fight that is practically guaranteed to deliver fireworks for however long it lasts.

Earlier this week, Walker refused to offer a prediction for how things will play out, noting that the winner will simply be the fighter who lands first.

Zhang plans on being that fighter.

“The fight in my hometown motivates me a lot,” he said during the UFC Shanghai media day. “I want to perform well for the Chinese fans and show them my best. I’m confident but remain humble. I know this fight will be tough, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Zhang Mingyang goes for 20th first-round finish at UFC Shanghai

Making his fourth promotional appearance boasting a 19-6 record, Zhang has 13 career KOs to his credit, including quick finishes against Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz, and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.

Perhaps even more impressive is that every single one of Zhang’s 19 career wins has come in the first round — a trend he looks to continue against the struggling Walker.