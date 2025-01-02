Morocco’s Youssef Zalal Aiming for Revenge Against Ilia Topuria “There’s a whole story behind this.”

Morocco’s Youssef Zalal is eyeing a rematch with UFC Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, determined to rewrite the story of their first encounter.

Youssef Zalal Wants Ilia Topuria Rematch

Youssef Zalal first faced Topuria on October 11, 2020, and lost the fight by unanimous decision in a hard-fought three rounds. Topuria’s grappling was dominant, and the victory helped the Georgian-Spanish fighter climb the ranks to eventually secure the UFC Featherweight Championship in February 2024.

Reflecting on the potential future fight against Ilia Topuria, Zalal said, “Oh, bro, why not? It’s a whole story, bro. Like, the storyline is right there. You talk about promotion—that’s like a big promotion right there. It’s like you fought the guy in his UFC debut. He’s your only decision, and you’re both coming up. He got kicked out and came back, so there’s a whole story behind this. So, 100%.”

Zalal’s journey to this potential rematch has been marked by perseverance. After a brief stint outside the UFC, due to struggling inside the organization, he returned stronger. In his second UFC run, he earned Performance of the Night bonuses and captured the attention of fans and analysts. The loss to Topuria remains a motivating factor in Zalal’s career.

As for Topuria, the undefeated fighter has seen his incredible rise in the sport. For Zalal, the opportunity to face Topuria again represents a chance to settle unfinished business and prove how far he’s come since their initial meeting. Youssef Zalal is currently on an impressive six-fight win streak and just submitted Jack Shore in the UFC.