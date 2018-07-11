Yoel Romero’s Manager Addresses Potential Weight Class Change

UFC middleweight Yoel Romero is considering making a big weight class change heading into his next fight. This is according to his manager, Malki Kawa, who told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on his MMA show earlier this week in a recent interview about the future of his fighter following his latest fight and missing weight.

If you recall, in the main event of the UFC 221 pay-per-view event at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Romero was able to score a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold but there was a dark shadow over the fight due to it originally slated to be for the interim title but that all changed once Romero missed weight, and as a result of that, Rockhold could only win the interim title if he won the fight, which he didn’t.

Moving along to his latest fight, Romero missed weight for his rematch against UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois as he originally weighed in at 186 pounds and had two hours to cut to make championship weight. However, his second attempt had him at 0.2 pounds overweight and ultimately saw him lose to the UFC champion by decision.

Kawa stated in this interview that they are in current talks with the UFC about moving Romero from middleweight up to light heavyweight as a way to cut down on missing weight at 185 pounds and potentially setting up a title fight against UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

“We’re talking to the UFC about [Yoel Romero] moving to light heavyweight,” Kawa said. “I was looking at his record and looking at some of the guys he beat. I don’t know what the fans are going to think about Yoel Romero vs. Daniel Cormier for the belt since Daniel wants a big fight. I think that’s the biggest fight you could make.”

Although Romero was 9-1 in his past 10 prior to his latest bout at UFC 225, let’s be real here, Romero won’t be fighting Cormier next and the chances of DC fighting at light heavyweight again are not great as he wants a fight with Brock Lesnar in January at heavyweight for the strap.