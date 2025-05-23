Yair Rodriguez possibly getting UFC title shot frustates fellow featherweight contender

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez getting a UFC title shot would be terrible for the division, says fellow divisional rival Lerone Murphy.

As we know, Yair Rodriguez is coming off the back of a win over Patricio Pitbull. While it was a nice victory for him, his recent form leads many to believe that he isn’t quite deserving of a championship opportunity. Alas, with Noche UFC coming up later this year, the popular opinion is that a rematch between Yair and Alexander Volkanovski will get booked regardless of what the fans do or don’t want.

As you can imagine, the rest of the featherweight division is a bit confused by the possible move, especially with Movsar Evloev waiting for a potential shot.

Lerone Murphy, who has been on a great run of his own lately, recently questioned why Yair Rodriguez would be given such an opportunity

Lerone Murphy’s view on Yair Rodriguez potentially getting title shot

“That would be terrible for the division, for the sport, because realistically – not to say Yair is not a good fighter – but he’s lost about three or four title shots,” Murphy told Submission Radio. “He’s only had one win in three fights, and it was against a guy that’s unranked.

“It wouldn’t make sense. Personally, me being in the division, I would want a shot, but I know I probably need one more, as well, but I wouldn’t be against Mosvar getting the shot. I believe out of everybody, if someone is going to get a shot, it would be Movsar (Evloev) or myself. We’re the both undefeated fighters, fresh fighters, never challenged for the title, and never fought Volkanovksi. You can’t put Yair back in there.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, fight fans, because the featherweight division is getting pretty interesting again