Yair Rodriguez Edges Jeremy Stephens In Back-And-Forth War – UFC Boston Highlights

We had to wait a bit longer but Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens completely delivered.

After a first round that saw Rodriguez hold the edge in the striking, things exploded in the second round. Rodriguez hurt Stephens with a body kick and unloaded strikes on him.

“Lil’ Heathen” showed heart, however, and was able to turn the tables by ending up on top as the second round came to a close.

The third round was all Stephens who took Rodriguez down and landed strikes. In the end, it wasn’t enough as “El Pantera” won a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

You can watch the highlights below:

These two gave it EVERYTHING they had 👏👏👏#UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/q1WgVzt7VS — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

