Yair Rodriguez Edges Jeremy Stephens In Back-And-Forth War – UFC Boston Highlights

We had to wait a bit longer but Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens completely delivered.
After a first round that saw Rodriguez hold the edge in the striking, things exploded in the second round. Rodriguez hurt Stephens with a body kick and unloaded strikes on him.
“Lil’ Heathen” showed heart, however, and was able to turn the tables by ending up on top as the second round came to a close.
The third round was all Stephens who took Rodriguez down and landed strikes. In the end, it wasn’t enough as “El Pantera” won a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of the fight? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- DWCS 23 Results: Three Fighters Land UFC Deals
- Brendan Schaub: Cris Cyborg Never Been Treated Right Her Whole UFC Career
- Dillon Danis Blasts Colby Covington’s UFC Newark Performance