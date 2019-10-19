Yair Rodriguez Edges Jeremy Stephens In Back-And-Forth War – UFC Boston Highlights

By
Abhinav Kini
-
We had to wait a bit longer but Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens completely delivered.

After a first round that saw Rodriguez hold the edge in the striking, things exploded in the second round. Rodriguez hurt Stephens with a body kick and unloaded strikes on him.

“Lil’ Heathen” showed heart, however, and was able to turn the tables by ending up on top as the second round came to a close.

The third round was all Stephens who took Rodriguez down and landed strikes. In the end, it wasn’t enough as “El Pantera” won a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

You can watch the highlights below:

