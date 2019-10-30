Yair Rodriguez Lights Candle For St. Conor McGregor, Wants ‘Miracle’ Fight

Spread the word!













Yair Rodriguez has called out Conor McGregor for a miracle fight. He took to Twitter and had a very creative way of calling the Irishman out.

“’St. McGregor’ @thenotoriousmma make me the miracle. The miracle of facing the biggest fans in this world. Mexico vs Ireland.” – Yair Rodriguez.

" St. McGregor " @thenotoriousmma make me the miracle.

.

The miracle of facing the biggest fans in this world.



Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Ireland 🇮🇪



“San McGregor” @thenotoriousmma hazme el milagro.



El milagro de enfrentar a los más grandes fans de este mundo.



Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Irlanda 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/CWpvp1AV0F October 30, 2019

Rodriguez is coming off of a decision win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC Boston a few weeks ago. Before that, he had the no-contest to Stephens and a last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung. His only blemish in his UFC career is a TKO loss to Frankie Edgar.

The Mexican striker also has wins over BJ Penn, Dan Hooker, Alex Caceres, Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa, among others. McGregor, meanwhile, has not fought since his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has since claimed he is fighting on January 18 but an opponent has not been announced. It is rumored it will be against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Yet, Rodriguez has called for the fight, but whether or not he would move up to lightweight for it is unknown. It seems highly unlikely McGregor will return to featherweight, as he has had trouble making that weight before. Whether or not Rodriguez is the opponent for McGregor is unknown.

Would you be interested in seeing Yair Rodriguez vs. Conor McGregor?