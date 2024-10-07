WWE’s Triple H Admits Envy Over Dana White’s Noche UFC Production

Triple H is envious of what Dana White accomplished at Noche UFC.

Last month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship delivered on its promise to produce an event unlike anything combat sports fans had ever seen before. The promotion’s card inside the already iconic Sphere in Las Vegas was a spectacle that had everyone, including the WWE’s Chief Content Officer, swooning.

Triple H: I see what Dana is doing and they're just crushing it. And I see stuff at the Sphere and I look at that production and I'm like, 'I wanna do that.'#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/uIXfD28Rd4 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 6, 2024

“When I see what Dana is doing and they’re just crushing it and I see stuff at The Sphere and I look at that production and I’m like, ‘I wanna do that.’ It’s just like a lot of fun,” Triple H said during a press conference following WWE Bad Blood on October 5. “Man, it’s amazing to watch them do what they do, at the level they do it, and there’s nothing like that in the world” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Though the budget for the event exceeded $20 million, Noche UFC brought in a record-breaking $22 million gate, breaking the $17 million record set by Conor McGregor’s clash with Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

It also eclipsed the company’s previous records for highest-grossing merchandise sales and highest-grossing sales for VIP experiences. It also generated more sponsorship dollars than any other event in UFC history.

Noche UFC fails to close the show with a bang

As much as a spectacle as the evening was, the action inside the Octagon left a lot to be desired. Particularly in the case of the co-main and main events. Both Valentina Shevchenko and Merab Dvalishvili deployed a wrestle-heavy attack against their opponents en route to a pair of uneventful world title victories.

Their performances were dominant, but not exactly fan-friendly which left the UFC CEO a bit frustrated.