WWE superstar Bill Goldberg has revealed he considered making a career in MMA but ultimately opted to focus on professional wrestling because it paid better.

The 54-year-old clearly made the right choice. Today he is globally recognized as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Goldberg has also successfully transitioned into acting, he has most notably featured in The Longest Yard, Looney Tunes, and The Goldbergs.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Goldberg revealed that his “dream” was to compete in MMA.

“If you know anything about my background when it comes to MMA, I had one of largest MMA gyms in the country back in the late ’90s,” he said. “That was a dream of mine.”

Goldberg trained alongside UFC legends Randy Couture and Mark Coleman during their prime fighting years.

So how does the WWE icon think he would have faired inside the Octagon?

“I think my stand up skills would have played well, no question,” Goldberg says. “Because a lot of people have no idea as to what I’ve done in the past.”

“But, I’d be lacking in the ground game, there’s no doubt — and the problem with a guy like myself is I’d end up hurting myself more so than getting hurt by the other person,” Goldberg added. “I’ll break a hand on someone’s face! I’ll blow my shoulder out trying to choke somebody! At the end of the day, I’m my own worst enemy!”

“So the longwinded answer is absolutely I would have loved to have done it if the opportunity was such that it was comparable, if not more advantageous, in the world of professional wrestling. But, at the time, it was a no-brainer for me,” Goldberg concluded.

Despite not getting to live out his dream of competing in MMA, Goldberg remains a fan of the sport and has been inspired by Dustin Poirier who recently upset Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

“He’s from Lafayette Louisiana, it’s a great story and I just hope people understand,” Goldberg said. “I’ve said many times about a few people, his talents are at the top of the game but they pale in comparison to what is actually inside his heart. He’s a great person.”

Goldberg is set to face Drew McIntyre in a WWE championship bout at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Do you think Bill Goldberg would have found success in MMA?