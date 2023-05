One of the most commonly asked questions about amateur wrestling is about the different weight classes. How many wrestling weight classes are there?

Here’s a full breakdown of just how many wrestling weight classes are there. Detailing each of the wrestling weight classes from every level of competition.

There are quite a few different wrestling weight classes between various styles of wrestling and competition level. Each of which has their own list of weight divisions.

This includes:

Freestyle Wrestling

Greco Roman Wrestling

Collegiate Wrestling

Olympic Wrestling

Women’s Wrestling

Scholastic Wrestling

International Youth Wrestling

Men’s Freestyle(Olympic/Non-Olympic) Wrestling Weight Classes

As of now there are a total of eleven freestyle wrestling weight classes between Olympic and non-Olympic events.

Freestyle non-Olympic Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 115 lbs 53 kg 134 lbs 61 kg 154 lbs 70 kg 174 lbs 79 kg 203 lbs 93 kg

Freestyle Olympic Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 125 lbs 57 kg 143 lbs 65 kg 163 lbs 74 kg 190 lbs 86 kg 214 lbs 97 kg

Men’s Greco Roman Wrestling Weight Classes(Olympic/Non-Olympic)

As of now, there are currently 10 Greco Roman wrestling weight classes between the Olympics and non-Olympic events.

Greco Roman Non-Olympic Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 121 lbs 54 kg 139 lbs 63 kg 159 lbs 72 kg 181 lbs 81 kg

Greco Roman Olympic Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 132 lbs 60 kg 148 lbs 67 kg 170 lbs 77 kg 192 lbs 87 kg 214 lbs 97 kg 287 lbs 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle/Greco Roman Wrestling Weight Classes

Women’s freestyle and Greco Roman share the same weight divisions. As of now, there’s ten women’s wrestling weight classes Six Olympic wrestling divisions and four non-Olympic wrestling divisions.

Olympic Women’s Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 110 lbs 50 kg 117 lbs 53 kg 126 lbs 57 kg 137 lbs 62 kg 150 lbs 68 kg 68 lbs 76 kg

Non-Olympic Women’s Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 121 lbs 55 kg 126 lbs 57 kg 137 lbs 62 kg 150 lbs 68 kg 168 lbs 76 kg

Men’s US Collegiate Wrestling Weight Classes

In US universities, they do their own form of folk style wrestling called collegiate wrestling. There are currently ten collegiate wrestling weight classes included in the NCAA’s rulebook.

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 125 lbs 57kg 133 lbs 60.5 kg 141 lbs 64 kg 149 lbs 68 kg 157 lbs 71.5 kg 165 lbs 75 kg 174 lbs 79 kg 184 lbs 83.5 kg 197 lbs 89.5 kg Up to 285lbs 129.5 kg

Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Weight Classes

The NCAA currently recognized 8 collegiate women’s wrestling weight classes. Another organization Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) used the freestyle weight divisions listed in the previous women’s wrestling section.

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 105 lbs 48 kg 112 lbs 51 kg 121 lbs 55 kg 130 lbs 59 kg 139 lbs 63 kg 148 lbs 67 kg 159 lbs 72 kg 200 lbs 91 kg

Teen Boy International Youth Wrestling Weight Classes

There’s a wide array of different wrestling weight classes within international youth competitions. They are broken down between three divisions.

U15(Under 15)

Cadets(16-17)

Juniors(18-20)

U15 Boys Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 75-84 lbs 34-48 kg 41 kg 90 lbs 97 lbs 44 kg 106 lbs 48 kg 115 lbs 52 kg 126 lbs 57 kg 137 lbs 62 kg 150 lbs 65 kg 187 lbs 85 kg

Cadet Boy’s Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 90-99 lbs 41-45 kg 106 lbs 48 kg 112 lbs 51 kg 121 lbs 55 kg 132 lbs 62 kg 143 lbs 65 kg 157 lbs 71 kg 176 lbs 80 kg 203 lbs 92 kg 243 lbs 110 kg

Junior Boy’s Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 126 lbs 57 kg 134 lbs 61 kg 143 lbs 65 kg 154 lbs 70 kg 163 lbs 74 kg 174 lbs 79 kg 190 lbs 86 kg 203 lbs 92 kg 214 lbs 97 kg 276 lbs 125 kg

Teen Girl International Youth Wrestling Weight Classes

Just like the boys, the girls have their own weight divisions that are broken down between U15, cadet, and junior

U15 Girls Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 64-73 lbs 29 to 33 kg 79 lbs 36 kg 86 lbs 39 kg 93 lbs 42 kg 101 lbs 46 kg 110 lbs 51 kg 119 lbs 54 kg 128 lbs 58 kg 137 lbs 62 kg 146 lbs 66 kg

Cadet Girl’s Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 79 to 88 lbs 36 to 40 kg 95 lbs 43 kg 101 lbs 46 kg 108 lbs 49 kg 117 lbs 53 kg 126 lbs 57 kg 143 lbs 61 kg 152 lbs 69 kg 161 lbs 72 kg

Junior Girls Wrestling Weight Classes

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 110 lbs 50 kg 117 lbs 53 kg 121 lbs 55 kg 126 lbs 57 kg 130 lbs 59 kg 137 lbs 62 kg 143 lbs 65 kg 150 lbs 68 kg 159 lbs 72 kg 168 lbs 76 kg

Scholastic Wrestling Weight Classes

Scholastic wrestling has numerous weight divisions going from elementary school, middle school, and high school.

Elementary School

Elementary school doesn’t have specific weight classes, but goes by three different methods to separate competitors.

Madison System: 8 to 16 person brackets, where both boys and girls that weigh the same will compete against each other. Division Based Systems: Competitors are divided by age within this system. Tournament directors may also create their own weight divisions with the age brackets. Pure-Weight Based System: The lesser used pure-weight bases system separates competitors by their weight regardless of age.

Middle School

Weight in lbs: Weight in kg: 80 lbs 36 kg 86 lbs 39 kg 92 lbs 42 kg 98 lbs 45 kg 104 lbs 47 kg 110 lbs 50 kg 116 lbs 53 kg 122 lbs 56 kg 128 lbs 58 kg 134 lbs 61 kg 142 lbs 65 kg 150 lbs 68 kg 160 lbs 73 kg 172 lbs 78 kg 205 lbs 93 kg 245 lbs 111 kg

High School