Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson believes he has a better case for a title shot than Leon Edwards.

‘Rocky’ returned from nearly two years out of action this past weekend.

The Englishman looked good early but his fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21 ended in unfortunate circumstances.

An eye poke from Edwards left Muhammad unable to continue. The fight was ultimately declared a no-contest.

Post-fight, Edwards revealed he is uninterested in running things back with Muhammad and is instead hoping he will be given an immediate title shot.

“That’s nine fights in a row, I’ve fought everyone they’ve given me, I’ve stepped up to fight all the top guys they’ve all turned me down so,” Edwards said. “I belong in a title shot, I have worked my way back up from getting defeated by Kamaru Usman, I have fought everybody, I have offered to fight everybody so I feel I deserve A title shot now, why should I do another ten fights to get a title shot you know?”

‘Wonderboy’ wasn’t a fan of those comments and used his “What’s Up Everybody?!” podcast to make that clear.

“With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back, Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next, but you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.”

He continued, “I know Edwards is like, ‘No, man, I want to fight for the title,’ but come on, dude, you haven’t fought. I deserve the title more than you deserve it at this point. I’m just saying, you know what I mean? Come on, guys. I’m the only guy that Usman hasn’t fought.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who you think is more worthy of a welterweight title shot? Stephen Thompson or Leon Edwards?