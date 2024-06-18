Woman suing UFC star Conor McGregor attacked in her home by masked burglars, one person injured

A woman who is suing Conor McGregor was attacked in her home by masked burglars, according to The Irish Mail.

According to the report, the woman was in her house with her partner and child when three men wearing balaclavas broke into their house in the early hours of Friday. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday morning, the men went upstairs when they were met by the woman’s partner.

They shouted ‘Where’s the money?’ before the man was punched in the face. The man was able to fight back but ended up receiving a stab wound to his stomach in the process.

A source said, “The poor woman is distraught. She hurt herself knocking on the windows and shouting for help. The gardaí have taken over the house and told her not to go back there.”

Following the incident, a Garda spokeswoman issued a statement on the alleged attack.

“Gardaí received report of an incident of aggravated burglary that occurred at a premises in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 at approximately 2:20 a.m. this morning, Friday, June 14. One managed in his 30s has been conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident. Investigations are ongoing at this time,” the statement read.

The report says there is no indication the attack is related to the woman suing Conor McGregor. The woman has sued McGregor over personal damage claims, but the Irishman has denied all the allegations against him.

Conor McGregor under investigation in Ireland for sexual assault. Check out TMZ Sports on @FS1 at 9pm PT #TMZ #TMZSports pic.twitter.com/2YzUAJo8QN — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2019

A request for comment from McGregor was not responded to.

Conor McGregor issues statement after pulling out of UFC 303 fight

Conor McGregor was booked to make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler.

However, just two weeks out from the fight, it was confirmed that the bout was off due to an injury from McGregor. After the news went public, McGregor issued a statement.

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!,” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.