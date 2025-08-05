WNBA Sex Toy Tossing Sparks Memes – The UFC Apex Might Be Next on the Dildo Hit List

The UFC Apex may become a target of dilo tossing. The WNBA found itself in uncharted territory last week when fans began hurling lime green sex toys onto courts during games. Two incidents within days of each other disrupted Golden State Valkyries matches, leading to arrests, ejections, and widespread bewilderment.

WNBA Sex Toy Throwing

Players condemned the behavior as dangerous and disrespectful, while the league announced severe penalties, including arena bans. But perhaps most tellingly, the internet did what the internet does best: it spawned copycats and new targets for mischief.

UFC Apex

Social media users on X, inspired by the WNBA chaos, began floating the idea of expanding dildo-throwing beyond women’s basketball. One tweet captured the sentiment perfectly: “We gotta start throwing dildos at the apex.” The suggestion targeted the UFC Apex, mixed martial arts’ most intimate venue, where hundreds rather than thousands gather to watch fighters settle disputes in a cage.

We gotta start throwing dildos at the apex — TheMMAfoo 🥷 (@TheMMAfoo) August 5, 2025

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, this 130,000-square-foot facility serves as the UFC’s headquarters and premier broadcast center. Built in 2019, the Apex was designed to host smaller events with a capacity of around 500 spectators, though recent renovations plan to expand that to 1,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became the UFC’s primary venue, hosting fights behind closed doors before gradually allowing limited audiences back in.

Imagine someone did and it just stuck to Mark Smiths dome 😭 https://t.co/H9zj2A1yrU pic.twitter.com/va6hhtvlKe — TheMMAlien👊🏼👽👊🏼 (@TheMMAlien) August 5, 2025

The venue’s design makes it uniquely vulnerable to the kind of disruption that plagued the WNBA. With only 500 to 1,000 people in attendance, identifying troublemakers becomes easier, but preventing incidents proves more challenging. The facility regularly hosts Fight Night cards, Dana White’s Contender Series, and other smaller UFC events.

But here lies the irony: the UFC Apex might be the worst possible target for dildo-throwing enthusiasts. Adding a dildo to that mix would likely generate laughter rather than outrage, applause rather than arrests. The incident would become a meme, get incorporated into fighter entrances, or spawn merchandise opportunities rather than triggering league-wide policy changes.

Additionally, the WNBA’s response amplified the incidents’ impact. League officials issued stern statements, arrested perpetrators, and implemented new policies. Players took to social media expressing outrage and safety concerns. The combination of official condemnation and athlete activism transformed pranks into political statements about respect for women’s sports.

The UFC would likely respond differently. Dana White has built his promotion’s brand on embracing controversy and turning negative publicity into marketing opportunities. A dildo-throwing incident would probably get mentioned during the next event’s commentary as comic relief rather than triggering policy overhauls.

The UFC’s production team has decades of experience managing unexpected moments during live broadcasts. From wardrobe malfunctions to crowd disturbances, the organization has developed protocols for handling disruptions without amplifying their impact. A sex toy thrown into the octagon would likely disappear from coverage within seconds, eliminating the viral potential that made the WNBA incidents memorable.