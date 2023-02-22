William Knight & Jordan Wright cut, Lina Länsberg retires following UFC Vegas 69

William Knight, Jordan Wright and Lina Länsberg have all departed from the UFC following the Vegas 69 card.

Saturday night is one that some of the competitors may want to forget, two fighters would be cut and one would end their career on a fourth consecutive loss.

William Knight, 34, turned in a truly underwhelming performance against Marcin Prachnio, producing no real offense while Prachnio landed leg kicks at will – at one point only using one foot to fend off Knight after suffering a leg injury. By Knight’s own admission he ‘froze up’ and the loss takes him to 3-4 in the promotion and has dropped his last three in a row.

Wright’s performance would also see him cut from the UFC, dropping his fourth straight loss to Zac Pauga in what was the co-main event. ‘The Beverly Hills Ninja’ took him to 2-5 in the promotion, four of those losses have been by stoppage (3 Ko’s 1 Sub). Throughout his professional career, at the time of the fighting, the combined record opponents Wright has beaten is 47-60 and out of his 12 wins, seven of them had zero wins on their records.

Länsberg would retire following her submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva, making it her fourth consecutive loss. The Swede started her UFC career by taking on Cris Cyborg in a losing effort but enjoyed varied success up until her 2020 loss to Sara McMann.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support, this has been a hell of a ride and to start fighting is the best thing I’ve ever done. It has given me so, so much. But now it’s time to move on. I’m done.” Said Länsberg via her Instagram

