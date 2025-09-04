Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho in Paris on Saturday, 6th September 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Date : Sat, September 6th, 2025

: Sat, September 6th, 2025 Location : Accor Arena, Paris, France

: Accor Arena, Paris, France Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 3 p.m. ET Prelims 12 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 3 p.m. ET Prelims 12 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 8 p.m. GMT Prelims 5 p.m.

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Full Fight Card

Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho: Middleweight Main Event

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy: Lightweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig: Light Heavyweight

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones: Lightweight

Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee: Welterweight

Patricio Pitbull vs. Losene Keita: Featherweight

Harry Hardwick vs. Kauê Fernandes: Lightweight

Prelims

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała: Featherweight

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro: Light Heavyweight

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija: Heavyweight

Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters: Welterweight

Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek: Middleweight

Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov: Welterweight

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes: Women’s Strawweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Tale of the Tape

Name: Nassourdine Imavov Caio Borralho Country: Russia Brazil Age: 30 32 Height: 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Weight: 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) Reach: 75 in (191 cm) 75 in (191 cm)

Betting Odds

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho is the main event of UFC Fight Night on September 6, 2025, in Paris. This fight is seen as a No. 1 contender bout for the UFC middleweight title held by Khamzat Chimaev. Both fighters are competing to earn the next shot at the championship.

According to Betway, Caio Borralho is listed at 4/5 with Nassourdine Imavov at 1/1. Borralho is a slight favorite. Most sportsbooks list him typically around -130 to -136, while Imavov is the underdog at about +105 to +110. This means a $130 bet on Borralho would win $100, while a $100 bet on Imavov would win $110 if he wins.

Borralho’s odds reflect his undefeated UFC record and reputation as a grappling-heavy fighter who controls the fight pace with good striking accuracy and effective wrestling. Imavov is viewed as a strong striker with knockout potential, and his odds have fluctuated slightly, indicating growing respect for Borralho’s skills.

The winner is expected to challenge Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight championship. Imavov enters the fight on a four-fight winning streak and is viewed as a powerful striker with knockout potential, while Borralho offers a strong grappling challenge and undefeated momentum.

Caio Borralho, from Brazil, is a middleweight with a methodical approach. He uses his judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills along with effective southpaw striking to control fights tactically. Borralho has an undefeated UFC record and is known for his patience and cage control, often grinding down opponents with positional dominance and well-timed takedowns.

Nassourdine Imavov, fighting out of France and originally from Dagestan, Russia, is a 6-foot-3 striker known for his sharp boxing and knockout power. He has a versatile style mixing strong striking with solid grappling and is coming off a big knockout win over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Imavov is confident he deserves a title shot and aims to prove it again in Paris.

This fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho promises to be a pivotal moment in the UFC middleweight division. With a title shot on the line, both fighters bring opposite but effective styles – Imavov’s striking and power against Borralho’s grappling and tactical control. The betting odds reflect the close nature of the matchup and the uncertainty about how it will unfold. Fans can expect a competitive fight that will likely have a major impact on the division’s landscape moving forward. Whichever fighter comes out on top will solidify themselves as the next serious challenger to Khamzat Chimaev’s middleweight crown.

Start date and time

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho takes place on Saturday, the 6th of September 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris. The main card will start at 3 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 8 p.m. GMT.

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Fight Promo

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Paris or plan to attend Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at the Accor Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

