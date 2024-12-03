OKTAGON’s Billion-Crown Plan: MMA Organization Eyes TV and UFC Buyout

OKTAGON MMA have a big plan for their future – and that’s putting it lightly.

Over the course of the last few years, OKTAGON MMA has emerged as the leading force in European mixed martial arts. While the UFC is clearly still the biggest game in town, OKTAGON has made the kind of forward strides that has forced people to sit up and take notice.

From bringing through fresh talent to selling out arenas and stadiums, they are producing the kind of content that has made them one of the big names in Europe – and some would argue even more so than KSW, who have controlled large parts of the region for a long time now.

OKTAGON was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Pavol Neruda and Ondřej Novotný. Most recently, they put on an incredible event in Frankfurt that packed in 59,000 fans.

Now, in a recent interview, one of their founders spoke about the next steps.

OKTAGON look ahead to big plans

“We want to go to the Bayern Munich football stadium, the Allianz Arena, we promised ourselves we would definitely do that,” stated Novotný in an interview with Czech Crunch, adding: “The Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid could also be filled.”

“They either have to destroy us or acquire us… Oktagon is still our baby, which we can still equip for the future somehow. But the end is inevitable.

“Honestly, the best thing would be to build it up nicely so then the UFC would come in and buy us. Unlike some other organizations in the UFC, they’re not cocky. They are the kings of our world.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Regardless of whether or not you’ve seen an event of theirs yet, we’d highly recommend you get on board – because this train is leaving the station, and they have some pretty big things planned.