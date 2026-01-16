Why Paddy Pimblett Rejects Jon Jones’ Path But is Aiming for Champ-Champ Status

Paddy Pimblett has outlined an ambitious path to become a two-division UFC champion following his interim lightweight title bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 on January 24, with the Liverpool fighter making clear that title defenses come before any move up in weight.​

Pimblett, who holds a 23-3 professional record, will face former interim champion Gaethje in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout headlines the UFC’s debut event on Paramount+ under a new $7.7 billion broadcast deal. The winner is expected to face Ilia Topuria for the undisputed lightweight championship later in 2026.​

Paddy Pimblett Targets Two-Division Gold After UFC 324 Interim Title Fight

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Pimblett explained his long-term plan for championship success. When asked to describe the current chapter of his career, he responded: “Champ time. I’m about to win this belt”. The 30-year-old fighter made clear his intention to establish dominance at 155 pounds before pursuing a second title.​

“I want to be champ-champ, but title defenses come first,” Pimblett stated. “You can’t go up and be champ‑champ if you don’t defend your title and prove that you’re the best in that division. I don’t want to be around that long chasing Jon Jones’ record or Demetrious Johnson’s record. I don’t want to be fighting until I’m 40.”

Pimblett’s championship ambitions extend to welterweight, where Islam Makhachev currently holds the title after moving up from lightweight. Speaking to Red Corner MMA in December, Pimblett laid out his vision: “I’ll win this interim belt. Then I’ll beat up Ilia and take the proper belt, defend that, and then I’ll go up and win the welterweight belt.”

The path to UFC 324 accelerated when Topuria announced in November that he would not compete in the first quarter of 2026 due to personal matters. Topuria, who captured the lightweight title by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025, stated he wanted to focus on his children and resolve a difficult situation in his personal life. The UFC opted to create an interim title fight rather than delay the division.​

Gaethje, ranked fourth at lightweight, brings experience in interim title situations. The 38-year-old previously won interim gold by defeating Tony Ferguson in 2020 before losing a unification bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov. With a 26-5 record and 20 knockout victories, Gaethje represents the biggest test of Pimblett’s UFC career.​

Pimblett enters the bout ranked fifth in the lightweight division after seven consecutive UFC victories. His most recent win came via third-round technical knockout over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025.

Paddy Pimblett has big plans for 2026. [Image courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Pimblett Explains Why He Won’t Chase Jon Jones’ Title Defense Record

Despite his championship goals, Pimblett made clear he does not intend to pursue extended title reigns. When asked if he would chase the title defense records held by Jon Jones (13 defenses across divisions) or Demetrious Johnson (11 consecutive flyweight defenses), he dismissed the idea.​

“I don’t want to be around that long chasing Jon Jones’ record or Demetrious Johnson’s record,” Pimblett said. “I don’t want to be fighting until I’m 40”. The statement separates his approach from champions who have dominated divisions for years through multiple title defenses.​​

The interim title fight at UFC 324 takes place amid a shifting lightweight landscape. Arman Tsarukyan, ranked first in the division, defeated Dan Hooker in November and has been vocal about deserving a title shot. Tsarukyan’s exclusion from the interim title bout has drawn criticism from some observers who view Pimblett’s selection as premature given his lack of wins over top-10 opponents.​

Pimblett’s unbeaten UFC run began with a first-round knockout of Luigi Vendramini in September 2021. He has since earned five Performance of the Night bonuses, including wins over Rodrigo Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, King Green, and Chandler. His seven UFC victories have come without reaching the judges’ scorecards in six of those bouts.​