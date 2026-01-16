UFC Headliner Paddy Pimblett On Why Fans Keep Moving The Goalposts: “No matter what I do, it always gets spun”

BySubham
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett believes no matter how big his achievements inside the octagon are, it is never enough to satisfy and silence some fans and haters.

Later this month, Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight strap. This is the Liverpudlian’s biggest fight in the promotion to date, and he has big plans. The Baddy’ plans to finish Gaethje and then knock out champion Ilia Topuria to get promoted to the undisputed status. After that, the 31-year-old plans on defending his title against Arman Tsarukyan, who is the division’s top contender.

Pimblett’s fast track to a title shot drew heavy criticism, with many pointing out that his notable wins have come against Bobby Green, Michael Chandler, and Tony Ferguson. However, ‘The Baddy’ believes some fans will never be satisfied and that the narrative will keep shifting no matter what he does, saying even if he beats Justin Gaethje, critics will simply claim that ‘The Highlight’ is too old and past his prime and therefore lost to ‘The Baddy.’

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Pimblett was asked if he thinks people will stop doubting his capability as a fighter if he wins at UFC 324. He said:

“No. The goalposts get moved again. Before this fight, it’s, ‘He’s getting knocked out, he can’t strike with Gaethje, he’s going to have to take him down straight away.’ As soon as I win, it’s going to be ‘Gaethje’s old, Gaethje’s past it.'”

Paddy Pimblett Believes Victories Over Ilia Topuria or Arman Tsarukyan Would Shut Up the Critics

Similarly, Paddy Pimblett thinks even if he beats Ilia Topuria, some people will claim that ‘El Matador’ is originally a featherweight and thus lost to Pimblett. Hence, ‘The Baddy’ believes he needs to fight and beat someone like Arman Tsarukyan to cement his place as one of the best lightweights in UFC history.

“So I need to fight someone like Ilia or Arman for people to actually believe. But then I’ll fight Ilia, I’ll beat Ilia, and it’ll be, ‘He was too small, he’s a featherweight, he’s not a lightweight.’ No matter what I do, it always gets spun. So the goalposts will get moved like they always do.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below (10:40):

