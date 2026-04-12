Who Next For New 205lbs Champion Carlos Ulberg?

UFC 327 is in the books after another successful night of fights in the Kaseya Center, Miami. The light heavyweight division has a new king in Carlos Ulberg.

Miami has become a highlight destination for UFC fans over the last few years with exceptional events always catching fire in “The Magic City.”

Carlos Ulberg Stuns Jiří Procházka

In the main event the vacant light heavyweight belt was up for grabs between the two leading contenders at 205lbs. After Alex Pereira vacated the belt to pursue a title at heavyweight it was clear that Carlos Ulberg vs Jiří Procházka was the matchup to make. Ulberg was on a nine fight win streak with a violent KO vs Dominick Reyes and Procházka had just come out of a war of a fight against fellow top contender Khalil Rountree Jr.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand knocks out Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

A fitting headliner guaranteed for a spectacular moment and it delivered massively. In the very first round Carlos Ulberg lands a stunning left hook after injuring his knee early in the bout. That injury to the knee of Ulberg could well determine his first defence of the light heavyweight title. This championship has been cursed with injuries to champions and been vacated on numerous occasions, one can only hope this is not a similar story for Ulberg. With the division in a state of flux and no true contender sticking their head above the parapet many wonder who could be next.

TOPSHOT – Brazilian Light Heavyweight Paulo Costa (C) kicks previously undefeated Russian Azamat Murzakanov before he falls with a Technical Knock Out (TKO) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, on April 11, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

In the co main event Paulo Costa turned back the clock and put on a brilliant performance reminiscent of his middleweight rise through 2017-2019. Taking on an undefeated Russian in Azamat Murzakanov and delivered a third round TKO in brutal fashion is a great way to announce yourself into the 205lbs weight class. Post fight Costa called for current middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev as he has beef with the champion however he could well have landed his own light heavyweight title opportunity with that performance.

All other highly ranked contenders at 205lbs are coming off losses so will need to return to a win column prior to a title fight. The UFC has their work cut out match making the top of this division and if the champion is sidelined by injury this gives them time to do that.