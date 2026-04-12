Jiri Prochazka Pays the Price for Showboating at UFC 327: Jon Jones, Aiemann Zahabi and others react

At UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka was seconds away from becoming a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion if the 33-year-old had been a bit careful. However, things didn’t end as planned for the Czech fighter.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (R-L) Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand kicks Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Prochazka locked horns with Carlos Ulberg in the main event of UFC 327, where the vacant 205-pound strap was up for grabs. After the opening bell, Prochazka attacked the Kiwi’s lead leg, and Ulberg was already having a hard time moving around and even standing.



However, Prochazka didn’t hunt for the finish. Instead, he gave Ulberg a second chance, after which he hurt the latter’s lead leg even worse and pushed him against the cage.

Tibia shifts forward from ACL being torn, then the calf rippling is when the tibia shifts back https://t.co/mC3KXMS02Q pic.twitter.com/MsfjbZ6peJ — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) April 12, 2026



Just when it looked like Prochazka had matters in his own hands, Ulberg delivered the most perfectly timed and power-heavy right hook and dropped the former. Unlike Prochazka, Ulberg hunted for an immediate finish and rendered his Czech foe unconscious with heavy ground and pound, sealing a KO victory in Round 1 to become the new undisputed UFC light heavyweight kingpin.

THE BLACK JAG ERA IS HERE 🏆🇳🇿



Carlos Ulberg defeats Jiri Prochazka by knockout to become the LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD!



[ B2YB: @STC_Canada ] pic.twitter.com/mcKErONBxk — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

Pros have reacted to Jiri Prochazka’s UFC 327 loss

Aiemann Zahabi wrote on X:

“If God wants you to win, there’s nothing and no one that can stop you. Congrats to Ulberg—what a way to become champion!”

If God wants you to win, there's nothing and no one that can stop you. Congrats to Ulberg—what a way to become champion! — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 12, 2026

Zahabi added:

“You can learn things through direct or indirect experience. Tonight, every fighter on the roster learned the same lesson.”

You can learn things through direct or indirect experience. Tonight, every fighter on the roster learned the same lesson. https://t.co/tG8Di8ZQpQ — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 12, 2026

The MMA Guru posted:

“”I had mercy.” Prochazka, the pain that you have brought me this night is immeasurable. You got blessed to win your belt in a free way if you just pounded on Ulberg when he was down helpless, but no, you let him up, say no to winning that way & chuck yourself into a hook #UFC327.”

"I had mercy"



Prochazka the pain that you have brought me this night is immeasurable



You got blessed to win your belt in a free way if you just pounded on Ulberg when he was down helpless



but no, you let him up, say no to winning that way & chuck yourself into a hook #UFC327 pic.twitter.com/7rtDJZwREP — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) April 12, 2026

Ariel Helwani added:

“Holy sh*t! Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiří Procházka in the first. His right leg was extremely compromised, and he still gets it done.”

Holy shit! Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiří Procházka in the first. His right leg was extremely compromised and he still gets it done. pic.twitter.com/ogzXQh3vrD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 12, 2026

Check out Jon Jones‘ reaction below:

Jon Jones reacts to Carlos Ulberg knocking out Jiri Prochazka to win the light heavyweight title 👀🔥 #UFC327



(via @ufc ) pic.twitter.com/UNktNutSGT — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 12, 2026

Check our Jiri Prochazka’s reaction to his UFC 327 loss below:

“I felt mercy. I felt sorry for him. This is one of the biggest lessons of my life… it was in my hands and I just let him [win].”

Jiri Prochazka says he felt mercy for Carlos Ulberg which led to him getting knocked out… 😬



"I felt mercy. I felt sorry for him. This is one of the biggest lessons of my life… it was in my hands and I just let him [win]." 💔 #UFC327pic.twitter.com/Pw5JmLlsEo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 12, 2026

Check out some of the other reactions below:

Ko with a tore achilles is crazy!!! And yes that what that look like!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 12, 2026

Yuri , what in the IQ was that …. ! 😂😂😂😂 #UFC327 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 12, 2026