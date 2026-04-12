Jiri Prochazka Pays the Price for Showboating at UFC 327: Jon Jones, Aiemann Zahabi and others react
At UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka was seconds away from becoming a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion if the 33-year-old had been a bit careful. However, things didn’t end as planned for the Czech fighter.
Prochazka locked horns with Carlos Ulberg in the main event of UFC 327, where the vacant 205-pound strap was up for grabs. After the opening bell, Prochazka attacked the Kiwi’s lead leg, and Ulberg was already having a hard time moving around and even standing.
However, Prochazka didn’t hunt for the finish. Instead, he gave Ulberg a second chance, after which he hurt the latter’s lead leg even worse and pushed him against the cage.
Just when it looked like Prochazka had matters in his own hands, Ulberg delivered the most perfectly timed and power-heavy right hook and dropped the former. Unlike Prochazka, Ulberg hunted for an immediate finish and rendered his Czech foe unconscious with heavy ground and pound, sealing a KO victory in Round 1 to become the new undisputed UFC light heavyweight kingpin.
Pros have reacted to Jiri Prochazka’s UFC 327 loss
Aiemann Zahabi wrote on X:
“If God wants you to win, there’s nothing and no one that can stop you. Congrats to Ulberg—what a way to become champion!”
Zahabi added:
“You can learn things through direct or indirect experience. Tonight, every fighter on the roster learned the same lesson.”
The MMA Guru posted:
“”I had mercy.” Prochazka, the pain that you have brought me this night is immeasurable. You got blessed to win your belt in a free way if you just pounded on Ulberg when he was down helpless, but no, you let him up, say no to winning that way & chuck yourself into a hook #UFC327.”
Ariel Helwani added:
“Holy sh*t! Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiří Procházka in the first. His right leg was extremely compromised, and he still gets it done.”
Check out Jon Jones‘ reaction below:
Check our Jiri Prochazka’s reaction to his UFC 327 loss below:
“I felt mercy. I felt sorry for him. This is one of the biggest lessons of my life… it was in my hands and I just let him [win].”
Check out some of the other reactions below: