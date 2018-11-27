Dana White: Nobody Cared About The Flyweight Division

The news hasn’t been made official as of this writing, but the belief is that the UFC’s flyweight division is coming to an end.

For the past several weeks rumors have been circulating around indicating the 125-pound division will close down. This came just after longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson was traded to ONE Championship. Now, current division champion, Henry Cejudo, will defend his title against bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 233.

Several top flyweights have been released from their UFC deals, and their managers have reportedly been told that the promotion plans on closing down the division. Recently, UFC President Dana White spoke on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast to address the matter. White noted that the division never really took off. He also mentioned that nobody actually seemed to care about it either (via MMA News):

“The flyweight division just never took off,” White said. “It never caught on even with a dominant champion like Demetrious [Johnson], it just never caught on. People didn’t care. “I battled for a long time, I tried to keep it alive and obviously it’s still going on now. We still have fights going on in that division. We’ll see what the future holds for it.”

Cejudo will defend the flyweight title against Dillashaw in the main event of UFC 233 on pay-per-view (PPV). The show goes down on January 26th from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It could perhaps be the last UFC flyweight title fight in history.