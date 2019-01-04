Dana White: Assuncao vs. Moraes Is ‘Obviously’ For Title Shot

UFC on ESPN+ 2 will be headlined by an excellent bantamweight contest next month (Sat. February 2, 2019).

Familiar foes Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes will lock horns inside the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. As it turns out, the winner will be next in line to challenge for TJ Dillashaw’s UFC bantamweight championship.

At the UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV) post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that Assuncao vs. Moraes II is “obviously” for the next title shot (via MMA News):

“Obviously the Assuncao fight is [for a title shot],” White said. “That’s a No. 1 contender fight.”



Assuncao and Moraes initially fought back in summer of 2017. It was Assuncao who came out on top with a controversial split decision win. Since their last fight, both men have done very well for themselves. After beating Moraes, Assuncao earned back-to-back victories in his next two fights.

As for Moraes, one could argue he has had the more impressive resume of the pair as of late. Moraes has earned three straight victories over some of the most fierce competition the 135-pound weight class has to offer. He has defeated John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling, and Jimmie Rivera, the latter two coming by way of devastating knockout.

Regardless of who comes out on top in February, either man will certainly be deserving of the next title opportunity.