UFC on ESPN+ 2 Official Poster Released

The official UFC on ESPN+ 2 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. And it’s a good one to keep tis new era rolling.

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout is expected to headline the show. Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

UFC on ESPN+ 2 (also known as UFC Fight Night 144) is set to take place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card will air on ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on the streaming service at 8 p.m. ET.



The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can see here:

Card

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card for the show:

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

Featherweight: José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano

Middleweight Markus Perez vs. Anthony Hernandez

Women’s Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Mara Romero Borella