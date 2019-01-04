UFC on ESPN+ 2 Official Poster Released

The official UFC on ESPN+ 2 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. And it’s a good one to keep
For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.
Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout is expected to headline the show. Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.
UFC on ESPN+ 2 (also known as UFC Fight Night 144) is set to take place on Saturday, February 2,
The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can see here:
Card
The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card for the show:
Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes
Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good
Featherweight: José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano
Middleweight Markus Perez vs. Anthony Hernandez
Women’s Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota
Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin
Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet
Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov
Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Mara Romero Borella