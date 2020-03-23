Welterweight Niko Price Signs Multi-Fight Deal With UFC

Spread the word!













Expect more crazy finishes and exciting fights as welterweight Niko Price will remain with the UFC for the foreseeable future.

Price recently announced on Twitter that he had signed a new four-fight deal with the Las Vegas-based promotion:

“BREAKING NEWS!!! I forgot to mention I signed a new 4 fight contract 🙏🏼 I’m so blessed and thankful for the @ufc ! I’ll be sure to keep it entertaining for you guys! #ufc #newcontract #LetsGo #glorytogod.”

Price signed with the UFC in 2016 and has gone 6-3-1 since. “Hybrid” solidified himself as one of the most exciting and unpredictable fighters in that run with all of his wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

Some of his most impressive victories have come off his back with hammerfists and up kicks, the latter of which came against James Vick late last year. The fights are exciting even when he’s not winning as all 10 UFC fights involving him have failed to go the distance as well.

Price was scheduled to face Muslim Salikhov next at UFC Portland on April 11. However, the event was indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. No new date has been announced as of yet.

