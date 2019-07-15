Jessica Andrade Expects Fireworks Against Weili Zhang

Spread the word!













Jessica Andrade is going into hostile territory to defend her strawweight title for the first time. The Brazilian is heading to China to take on top Chinese UFC fighter, Weili Zhang.

Although it will be a tough fight, not many expected Zhang to get the title shot. The consensus was that it would be either Tatiana Suarez or Michelle Waterson. Yet, that is not the case, but Andrade knows the UFC set up a tough fight and a fight that should bring fireworks”

“She is a really tough fighter,” Andrade said to Portal do Vale Tudo (h/t BloodyElbow). “She has fought Tecia Torres, whom I also fought, and I know how hard it is to fight Tecia. After seeing what she did in that fight, I believe the UFC set up a really good fight. We will surely end the card on a high note, it’ll be fireworks the whole time.

“Weili walks forward all the time, she throws good shots, she’s quick, she’s strong, so I have to be well prepared for this fight,” she continued. “You can be certain that everything will go well on the day of the fight.”

Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang headlines UFC Shenzhen on August 31 in the next UFC card in China.

Who do you think will win the fight between Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang?