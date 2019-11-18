Weili Zhang Is ‘Ready Now’ For Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang wants to settle the score with Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Recently, the former strawweight queen was interviewed by the South China Morning Post and said she wanted to “beat the s**t out of” Zhang in front of her native Chinese crowd.

“Anywhere, anytime,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Warsaw, Toronto, it doesn’t matter where. For me, it doesn’t matter. I will make my way. Even if we have to take a canoe, I will make it to China and beat the s**t out of her.”

Now, Zhang has taken to her Instagram to respond to Jedrzejczyk’s comments, saying she’s “ready now” to fight the Polish striker.

“She seems very angry? Don’t worry she will calm down. I am ready now. Call my manager.”

Zhang comes off of a phenomenal first-round stoppage win over Jessica Andrade to capture the 115-pound title. It was a massive coming-out party for Zhang, who was able to have her moment in front of her native Chinese crowd. As for Jedrzejczyk, she just picked up a decision win over Michelle Waterson to earn a title opportunity. With the beef seeming to heat up between the pair, a fight announcement could be inevitable.