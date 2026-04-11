Vicente Luque Stuns Kelvin Gastelum with First-Round Submission Victory – UFC 327 Highlights

Vicente Luque climbed back into the win column at UFC 327, securing a spectacular first-round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum in the evening’s second prelim bout.

Gastelum came out looking to put pressure on Luque early, but it was Luque who would land the most impactful shot of the fight, catching Gastelum with a sneaky uppercut that sat down the former interim title challenger.

Following Gastelum to the mat, cinched in a d’arce choke that forced Gastelum to tap out with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

Official Result: Vicente Luque def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission () at 4:08 of Round 1.

With the win, Luque snaps a two-fight losing skid and secures his 17th career victory under the UFC banner.

Check Out Highlights From Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque at UFC 327: