Weili Zhang Has Warning For Henry Cejudo: ‘You Better Hide’

Spread the word!













New women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang is playing along with Henry Cejudo following his callout.

Following her TKO win over Jessica Andrade to become the new 115-pound queen last weekend, Cejudo added Zhang to the list of female fighters he was ready to take gold from.

“Magnum” initially responded that “Triple C” would require a sex change first:

“Yes, he can fight with me.” Zhang said. “But first, he need to go to Thailand and become, well get a sex change. Then, I will welcome him or her to the female division.”

But now, she’s teasing a fight with the two-weight champion. She posted a set of pictures on Instagram showing her facing off with Cejudo and then celebrating while he was on the canvas.

You can see them below:

All this should be taken in jest as Cejudo is clearly not serious about facing any female fighter. The Olympian is in Abu Dhabi along with Valentina Shevchenko as guest fighters and the two playfully had a staredown before the latter put Cejudo in a choke hold.

One can expect even more callouts regardless as the list not only includes Zhang and Shevchenko, but also bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and her next title challenger Germaine de Randamie.

What do you think of Cejudo’s recent callouts?