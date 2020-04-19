Weili Zhang Finally Returning To China After Over Two Months

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang is finally heading back home to China.

Zhang departed China in early February amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic along with other Chinese fighters in preparation for their upcoming fights at the time.

Having traveled to a number of different locations, “Magnum” finally arrived in Las Vegas on February 21 ahead of her scheduled title defense against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on March 7.

Despite all the troubles she had to endure leading up to the bout, Zhang came out on top against Jedrzejczyk in a back-and-forth 25-minute war that saw her earn the split decision verdict. However, she has remained in Sin City since for safety reasons.

That is until now.

“UFC strawweight Zhang Weili is finally flying home to China tomorrow, per her manager @BrianButler_Au,” Ariel Helwani tweeted. “She’s been in Vegas since she arrived for UFC 248 on 2/21. Fought on 3/7. Was safer to stay in Vegas. She remained with her head coach Cai and translator Tommy.

“Upon arriving, they’ll have to stay in a hotel for two weeks and then they can go back home, per Butler.”

After what has undoubtedly been a tumultuous year for the champion so far, she will finally get to go back home and meet friends and family.

Hopefully, the pandemic comes to an end sooner rather than later and we will get to see Zhang and the rest of the UFC roster in regular action again.

Who do you want to see Zhang face next?